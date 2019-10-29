Report: 2 men held down victim in Myrtle Beach, stole $300

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men were taken into custody after police said they held down another man and took money from him.
Myrtle Beach police were called around 5 a.m. Monday to 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for a strong-armed robbery report.
Officers found the victim who said he was held down by two men, they went through his pockets, took $300 from him and ran off, according to a police report.
The victim was not hurt during the incident.
Officers were able to use city-owned cameras in order to get pictures of the two suspects, who were identified as 34-year-old Jerry Lynott and 42-year-old Steven Kirby Jr. Officers were able to locate the two suspects and taken them into custody.
A police report states the victim identified Lynott and Kirby as his attackers.
Lynott and Kirby have both been charged with robbery.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.