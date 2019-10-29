Report: 2 men held down victim in Myrtle Beach, stole $300

Jerry Lynott, Steven Kirby Jr. (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff | October 28, 2019 at 8:46 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 8:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men were taken into custody after police said they held down another man and took money from him.

Myrtle Beach police were called around 5 a.m. Monday to 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for a strong-armed robbery report.

Officers found the victim who said he was held down by two men, they went through his pockets, took $300 from him and ran off, according to a police report.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

Officers were able to use city-owned cameras in order to get pictures of the two suspects, who were identified as 34-year-old Jerry Lynott and 42-year-old Steven Kirby Jr. Officers were able to locate the two suspects and taken them into custody.

A police report states the victim identified Lynott and Kirby as his attackers.

Lynott and Kirby have both been charged with robbery.

