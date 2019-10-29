Report: Man forces his way into woman’s home before assaulting her

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman inside her home over the weekend.
Christopher Blane Smith, 34, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping.
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a home in the Myrtle Beach area for a domestic assault call, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim said Smith came to her home, forced his way inside and assaulted her, the report states.
Police say the woman eventually fled from the residence and contacted authorities.
According to the report, Smith was located a short time later and taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Smith is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
