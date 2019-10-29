Myrtle Beach man’s disappearance turns into murder investigation; 1 charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – What started out as a missing person’s case, turned into a murder investigation in Horry County.
Authorities said an investigation revealed that 31-year-old Darrell Land killed 36-year-old Arnold Bennett on August 4 along Sand Ridge Drive near Little River.
Bennett was first reported missing on August 7 to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was then reported missing to Horry County Police Department on August 13.
Horry County police’s investigative division took over the case.
Authorities said that digital evidence shows that on August 4, Land was at a location near Sand Ridge Drive, where remains were later found.
“The defendant caused the death of Arnold Jamal Bennett with malice aforethought,” arrest warrants state.
Land is charged with murder and is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
A police report shows that Bennett was the primary caregiver for his father and had just had a child.
“HCPD sends our condolences to the family and friends of Bennett, and we thank them for their patience over the course of the investigation,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with any information related to the case is asked to call 843-915-8477.
