Pee Dee authorities warn residents about social security scam

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are warning the community about a phone scam going around the Pee Dee.
Darlington County deputies have received multiple reports from residents who have received a robocall claiming to be the Social Security Administration. Neighbors received calls from either 808-369-9814 or 207-591-9153.
Deputies said that anytime you receive an unexpected call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration then you should hang out.
The Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on gifts. You should also never give any part of your social security number, bank account information or credit card number to anyone who contacts you.
If you receive one of these calls and are concerned, call 1-800-772-1213 to speak with a real Social Security Administration employee.
