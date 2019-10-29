New change to allow more Horry County landowners to cash in on rural tourism

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The change from agritourism to rural tourism allows more than just farmers to have activities and events on their land for people to pay and attend.
The change allows rural landowners with a minimum of 20 acres to host rural tourist events. Some examples of the types of events are haunted houses, weddings or petting zoos.
County councilman Paul Prince said ultimately the goal for the change, is to draw attention to tourists to let them know there are other things to do in our area besides the beach.
The owner of Thompson Farm, Scott Thompson, became an agritourism farm before the change.
“I know there’s a lot of children around here that haven’t had the chance to spend time on a farm so this just gives them a natural, laid back atmosphere where they can come in," Thompson said. "We teach them about animals, they get to touch and feed animals, they get to play in things they normally wouldn’t play in and there’s so many more ideas that I have that I’m going to implement over the next few years.”
Thompson also said just because you’re allowed to start up something like this, doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“You gotta enjoy what you do, it’s not gonna be a big moneymaker because of the limits of how many people that can come and most people only do it in the fall," he said. "I mean it’s enjoyable, I enjoy what I do spending time with the kids but it’s not for everybody, even if they are allowed to do it, it’s not for everybody.”
There are also a few steps rural landowners must take in order to be approved by leaders.
The county said a $200 fee is required for each variance, appeal or special exception application. The zoning administrator will summarize the request then the applicant will present. After, allowing the public to comment on what the landowner is hoping to do with the land.
The board's decision will be given to the appellant and the zoning administrator.
Ultimately, the county hopes this will encourage landowners to protect the large tract of land instead of subdividing and selling the parcels off.
Thompson also said the prime time for this kind of tourism is September through November but Thompson farm has plans for additional events to keep people wanting to come back.
