New affordable, upscale senior housing coming to Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Construction of a multi-million dollar affordable housing for senior citizens is underway in Lake City.
Crews were out on Monday laying the groundwork for the new Marion Commons Apartments on the corner of Kelley Street and Lance Avenue.
City administrator Stephany Snowden said there’s a real need for safe, affordable housing for seniors locally and across the country.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition states currently there’s a shortage of more than 7.2 million low-income housing for seniors on social security or retirement incomes.
"Whenever we can have facilities that accommodate the need for affordable, safe, modern, adaptive housing that's just really important,” Snowden said. “This is going to be a definite welcome addition. I already have folks that want to be on the waiting list for their parents or themselves.”
The apartments will have 45 units and feature a community space and kitchen. Some units will be adaptable to meet everyone’s needs.
"Making sure they're wheelchair accessible, that knobs are easy to open, things that we don't think about when we're younger," Snowden said.
John Hannah is a regular at the Lake City Senior Center. He said he’s hoping to move to the new housing from his Lake City Housing Authority apartment around the corner.
"I feel like it's going to be very exciting for the seniors," Hannah said.
He said the biggest change would be the safety.
"So many dangerous things going around town now,” Hannah said. “People doing a lot of killing and stealing... stuff like that."
Snowden said nowadays seniors prefer to stay at home rather than live in a nursing home.
“The seniors are going to be much more healthy and happy being able to preserve their independence,” she said.
Construction is expected to be completed in June of 2020.
