Marion County teacher, coach accused of asking student for sexually-explicit pictures

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a Marion County teacher and coach on Monday after investigators said he asked a student for sexually-explicit images and videos.
Andre Laquan Weathers, 48, of Marion is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the Marion County School District’s website, Weathers is listed as a teacher at Marion High School.
Arrest warrants show that the incidents took place between Sept. 16 and Oct. 13 of this year.
“Andre Laquan Weathers, a teacher and coach at the victim’s school, requested and received a video file of the minor victim in a state of sexually explicit nudity,” according to one of the arrests warrants.
WMBF News reached out to his attorney, Rose Mary Parham, who said he is innocent of all charges.
“When the student’s cell phone was confiscated and dialed Coach Weathers’ phone, the call registered as a female friend’s phone number,” Parham said in a statement.
Parham said that Weathers’ phone was turned into law enforcement so that they can analyze his phone and resolve any confusion.
“Coach Weathers, who is father, grandfather, and 20 years retired United States Army, has never been previously arrested,” Parham stated.
WMBF News has reached out to the Marion County School District to ask about Weathers and his employment, but we have not heard back.
South Carolina Public Index records show Weathers posted a $10,000 bond. He is not allowed to return to the incident location and can’t have contact with the victim, according to the website.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
