Mario Addison’s brother killed in double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night that left one person dead.
Police say they responded to a call of an altercation at 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Shawnee Lane. Arriving officers discovered 27-year-old GJamal Antonio Rodriqcus of Forestdale and a woman inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to UAB Hospital, where Rodriqcus later died.
Family confirmed that Rodriqcus is the brother of Panthers’ linebacker Mario Addison.
There is no update on the female victim’s condition.
Police did not release any suspect information.
