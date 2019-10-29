Man selected as Georgetown County administrator turns down job

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Exactly one week after being chosen, the Georgetown County administrator has turned down the offer.
The announcement comes amid growing criticisms from the NAACP.
Georgetown County officials announced Tuesday that David Garner was offered the position of county administrator last week. He ultimately declined the position.
Garner cited "personal circumstances beyond anyone's control" in turning down the position.
On Oct. 22, the Georgetown County Council voted 4-3 to select Garner.
Civil right groups previously complained that the county council chairman unfairly influenced the decision.
Leaders of the Georgetown County chapter of the NAACP said council chairman John Thomas skewed the process by ranking his choices in an email to other council members before they had any discussion.
The county council will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss the county administrator position.
