Lawsuit: Vacationers find dead, dying bats in North Myrtle Beach rental property

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman claims the North Myrtle Beach rental property she and her family stayed at had a number of dead or dying bats in the living room.
That woman, Kennedy Neiderer, filed a lawsuit Friday against Thomas Real Estate, Inc., and property owner James Benson Sr., after allegedly discovering the bats at the property she and her family rented on June 7, 2017 for a week-long stay.
Neiderer said she came into contact with “possibly rabies-infected bats” while she slept in the living room, the lawsuit states.
The plaintiff alleges the defendants knew about the “dangerous conditions” at the property, since a prior renter reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that a colony of more than 200 live bats were living in the home, the suit states. At least one of them was found to have rabies.
According to the lawsuit, the defendants “have a duty to inspect and maintain the property and took no action to remove the bats prior to the Plaintiff’s stay.”
Neiderer claims she had to spend large amounts of money for medical treatment and services. She is asking for an unspecified amount of damages.
A message has been left for Thomas Real Estate seeking comment.
