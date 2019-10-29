Horry County, Myrtle Beach to meet for 3rd time over hospitality fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Maybe a third time will be the charm for Horry County and Myrtle Beach leaders.
The two parties will head back to the mediation table to try and resolve the legal feud over hospitality fees. Leaders met twice back in August, but a deal wasn’t reached.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said Horry County and Myrtle Beach will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the hospitality fee battle.
PAST COVERAGE:
The fight has been ongoing since the beginning of the year between Horry County and Myrtle Beach cities.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March, accusing the county of illegally collecting hospitality tax money without consent. At issue is a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5 percent hospitality tax.
That resolution was set to expire in 2017, but the county passed an ordinance in December 2016 that extends the Sunset Provision on the 1.5 percent hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. City leaders said they did not give their consent to this.
The county planned to use a portion of the revenue to pay for Interstate 73.
Back in August, Horry County Council announced in a special-called meeting that it will cancel its I-73 contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation within 90 days if they don’t have an agreement with the municipalities saying they will help pay for the roadway.
Myrtle Beach has already gone on the record stating it supports I-73 and would financially contribute to it.
Horry County leaders must let the SCDOT know by December 1 if it will cancel the I-73 contract.
See the timeline for a history of this dispute:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.