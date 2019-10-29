Horry County housing industry helping fuel South Carolina’s economy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A recent report shows housing is fueling a $45 billion industry in South Carolina.
Strong demand is being felt in Horry County where the housing industry has a high impact on the state’s economy.
“It’s one of the most major pillars of the economy, is real estate," said Anthony Browning, owner of House Finder Realty.
Real estate brokers like Browning said they’re seeing a strong demand in Horry County, with more people looking to put down their roots here.
“I think it’s got a lot to do with a lot of the building that they’re doing in the area. I think it’s got a lot to do with taxes, taxes are a tenth of what they are up north in some states, and cost of living is astronomically better here in South Carolina,” said Browning.
A report by the South Carolina Association of Realtors shows in Horry County alone the economic impact of the housing industry is an estimated $4.1 billion, with total employment of nearly 26,000 jobs. Browning said in just the past 90 days, more than 2,200 houses and 1,400 condos have been sold throughout the county, keeping real estate agents here busy.
“I think it’s got a lot to do with the depth of the recession we were in. It’s like a rubber band, when you pull it and stretch it, the further something goes back a lot of times the further it goes,” he said.
Browning said he doesn’t foresee the booming housing industry slowing down anytime soon.
“I don’t believe we’re going to see an adjustment or a dip in the market for a while. I do believe that other factors come into play with that but overall, I believe with the baby boomers coming to town, the cost of living being down again, and taxes I think have driven that," he said.
The report also shows construction and real estate are responsible for more than 90% of the impact the housing industry has on the state’s economy.
