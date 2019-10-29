Governor meeting with Grand Strand leaders in push to preserve I-73 funding

Gov. Henry McMaster recently began meeting with Grand Strand leaders about their hospitality fee dispute as part of his effort to preserve funding for I-73, two officials who met with the governor said.
McMaster and DOT commissioner Tony Cox met with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner and attorneys for each side earlier this month and they plan to speak again in November, local leaders said.
“The governor, he’s concerned about Horry County not being able to pay for their share of I-73 that was previously talked about and he asked if there was a way that we could come to come some kind of decision,” Hatley said. “But with Myrtle Beach and with Horry County being in mediation, there was no way that could be settled until the mediation was settled.”
The discussions are not part of the county and cities’ formal mediation, which will continue Thursday at 10 a.m. Officials from the county and the cities have already met twice to discuss hospitality fees, but so far the mediation hasn’t been successful.
