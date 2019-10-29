FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues with daily rain chances

As you are heading out the door this morning, conditions are much better than this time yesterday. Patchy fog is still impacting a few locations in Darlington County and those rural areas. Outside of that, we are sitting under cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. As we head throughout the day today, our rain chances will return back to the forecast with the scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. In the Pee Dee, rain chances are at 40% today while the chances will remain at 30% along the beaches.