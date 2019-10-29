FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues with daily rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warm temperatures continue as we head into the middle of the work week. The average high for this time of year is in 72° and our temperatures will make a run for the 80s before a big cool down arrives later this weekend. Let’s breakdown the forecast.
As you are heading out the door this morning, conditions are much better than this time yesterday. Patchy fog is still impacting a few locations in Darlington County and those rural areas. Outside of that, we are sitting under cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. As we head throughout the day today, our rain chances will return back to the forecast with the scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. In the Pee Dee, rain chances are at 40% today while the chances will remain at 30% along the beaches.
The main timing for today’s rain looks to be from the late morning to evening hours with the best rain chances across Florence, Darlington, Bennettsville and other locations northwest of Myrtle Beach. While rain chances are in the forecast, today’s rain will not be widespread.
That trend of scattered showers and muggy conditions looks to only increase for the middle and end of the work week. We will hold onto daily rain chances at 30% for both Wednesday and Thursday for those Halloween plans. Halloween will be the warmest day of the work week with plenty of humidity and a few showers throughout the afternoon. If you have trick or treat plans, conditions look to be warm but mainly dry. A few showers cannot be ruled out.
The big changes for the forecast will arrive Friday morning and into the weekend forecast. High temperatures will occur in the morning hours on Friday before dropping down into the 60s for Friday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will drop into the mid-upper 80s and tank down into the upper 50s to lower 60s for Sunday.
