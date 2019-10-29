FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue, big drop arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers continue through Halloween before the Fall-like weather returns.
The best rain chances Wednesday will be during the first half of the day. A few more breaks in the clouds will try to arrive through the afternoon. We’ll remain warm and muggy with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s.
Halloween features plenty of cloud cover and warm weather. We’ll push the afternoon temperatures to 80°, just slowly falling through the 70s during the Trick-or-Treat hours. We do expect a few showers around but the rain won’t be widespread. In fact, most areas should remain dry during the evening.
The strong cold front moves through on Friday, dropping the temperatures through the day. We’ll the day off in the 70s but turn breezy and fall into the 60s by the afternoon. Skies will turn clear during the second part of the day.
The cooler weather continues this weekend as we top out around 70° Saturday, dropping to 60° Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.