Crews making progress on Pawleys Island beach renourishment project

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – New pictures released from the Pawleys Island Police Department on Tuesday show the progress being made on a multi-million dollar beach renourishment project.
Pawleys Island police tweeted out pictures that were taken Tuesday showing the massive amounts of sand being laid out, creating a bigger beach. In some places, the beach is no more than 150 to 200 feet wide.
The $14.8 million project is starting in the south end and crews will work their way up past the Pawleys Island Pier.
It will bring more than 1.1 million cubic yards of sand to the narrow barrier island. Over the years, major storms have played a major role in the width of the island becoming less and less.
It’s not clear when the project will be finished.
