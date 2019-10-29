Crews making progress on Pawleys Island beach renourishment project

Crews making progress on Pawleys Island beach renourishment project
Pawleys Island police released pictures of the progress being made on the beach renourishment project. (Source: Pawleys Island Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | October 29, 2019 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 3:38 PM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – New pictures released from the Pawleys Island Police Department on Tuesday show the progress being made on a multi-million dollar beach renourishment project.

Pawleys Island police tweeted out pictures that were taken Tuesday showing the massive amounts of sand being laid out, creating a bigger beach. In some places, the beach is no more than 150 to 200 feet wide.

The $14.8 million project is starting in the south end and crews will work their way up past the Pawleys Island Pier.

[ Pawleys Island leaders to invest in millions of dollars worth of sand to widen beaches ]

It will bring more than 1.1 million cubic yards of sand to the narrow barrier island. Over the years, major storms have played a major role in the width of the island becoming less and less.

It’s not clear when the project will be finished.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.