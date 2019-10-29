Aynor man arrested, accused of harvesting bear illegally

Courtney Dean Rabon (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | October 29, 2019 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 11:41 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Aynor man was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for the alleged illegal harvest of a bear.

Kaley Lawrimore, spokesperson for SCDNR, said 27-year-old Courtney Dean Rabon was charged with taking black bear by the aid or use of bait on Oct. 22.

Rabon admitted to officers he shot a bear out of a ladder stand over a corn pile in Horry County, according to Lawrimore.

Rabon has been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $1,000 bond, online records show.

A court date is pending.

