Affidavit: Man performed sex acts in front of 9-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation that spanned from New York to Myrtle Beach found that a man performed sex acts in front of a little girl for years.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department opened a joint investigation with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Rochester, New York Police Department into Calvin Simpson.
An affidavit shows that from 2016 to 2019 he would expose himself and perform lewd acts in front of the child.
Documents state that one of those incidents happened in March 2017 at the Caravelle Resort on North Ocean Boulevard. Simpson is accused of performing a sexual act in front of the girl, who was nine years old at the time, and then also trying to get her to participate.
The victim told police that she was afraid he was going to rape her.
Authorities arrested Simpson in Myrtle Beach on Monday. He faces several charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.
He is currently in the J. Reuben Detention Center under no bond.
