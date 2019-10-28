Trial for man charged in 2016 Pure Ultra Club shooting delayed

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial for the man accused of injuring five people in a 2016 shooting at the Pure Ultra Club in downtown Myrtle Beach has been delayed following a request from the defense.
Jury selection was scheduled to start Monday morning in the case of Cleavon Dantzler, who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Defense attorneys requested a delay after new information came to their attention.
The case should appear on a trial roster in early December, according to the defense.
The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 5, 2016. Five victims were treated for injuries. According to police, four of them were bystanders.
In the wake of the Pure Ultra Club shooting, its business license was revoked and the Myrtle Beach City Council required all bars and clubs in the area formerly known as the Superblock to close at 2 a.m.
That downtown area is currently being revamped as an arts and innovation district.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.