Traffic Alert: Repaving work beginning Tuesday for portion of Fifth Avenue South

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Starting Tuesday, Fifth Avenue South from Kings Highway to the bridge at Boundary Street in Myrtle Beach will be milled and repaved to fix a bump.
During the day, crews will work on the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and U.S. 17 Business on both the northbound and southbound lanes, according to information from the city of Myrtle Beach.
Officials said traffic control efforts will be in place and no road closures are anticipated.
The work is expected to last until Friday.
