Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High quarterback strives to ‘go out every single day and find something to get better at’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The quarterback for Myrtle Beach High School has a 4A state championship behind his name and he’s only going up from here.
The spotlight is on senior Luke Doty, who laughed when asked if he’s a celebrity around school.
“Yeah maybe just a little bit,” he said.
Doty has big plans after graduation. Last summer, he committed to playing football at the University of South Carolina, where he has a full scholarship.
"It’s made the process really easy, to focus on playing high school ball right now has been really good,” he said.
The camaraderie and brotherhood he’s found both on and off the field is Doty’s favorite part about playing ball. However, it’s not his only extracurricular activity. He’s also involved in the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Rho Kappa and Junior Marshal, all while holding a 4.9 grade point average.
Doty said he’s thankful for the support he’s received.
“The community feels like a big family. All the teachers really take care of you, they make sure you have everything you need to be successful and to make it far in life," he said. “Everybody really takes care of each other here.”
As for advice to other aspiring students, Doty said they should keep working hard and always give it their best effort.
"Whether it’s in the classroom or on the field, just go out every single day and find something to get better at,” he said.
Doty added he is part of an elite group of students for his high GPA, ranking in the top 6% of his class.
