Six Georgetown city employees arrested for allegedly stealing case of Crown Royal

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Six Georgetown city employees were arrested after allegedly stealing a $400 case of Crown Royal, according to authorities.
A report from the Georgetown Police Department lists the suspects as:
- Brian O. Brown, 27
- Howard James Castle, 52
- Hakeem Terrell Knowlin, 30
- Nortira Petitfrere Jr., 40
- Byron Ruffin, 31
- Horace Washington, 64
According to law enforcement, officers were called to the area of Front and Broad streets on Oct. 19 in reference to a theft.
The victim told police he was notified by a witness that a man went under his tent and stole the case of Crown Royal.
The officer spoke to the witness, who said he saw six men employed with the city’s garbage disposal department enter the tent, according to the report.
According to the witness, one of the men picked up the case of liquor, put it in a trash can and rolled it out.
