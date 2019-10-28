North Myrtle Beach woman charged after hit-and-run crash with a child in the car, authorities say

Tasha Erit (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Brad Dickerson | October 28, 2019 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 11:15 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly leaving the scene of a traffic crash while a small child was in the car.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 35-year-old Tasha Dawn Erit was charged early Sunday morning with driving under the influence, hit and run and child endangerment.

Erit was released from jail around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on a $5,000 bond, records state.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened on Oct. 26 at 10:30 p.m. on Highway 57, which is in the Little River area.

The suspect sideswiped a vehicle that was stopped in traffic and then drove away, according to Collins. She was later found.

Erit allegedly had a 2-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the collision, Collins said. The child was taken to an area hospital.

