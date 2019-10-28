Myrtle Beach first responders to control traffic lights during emergencies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire and EMS vehicles will soon be able to change traffic signals along major roads during emergencies.
Using a GPS system installed in 22 fire trucks and ambulances, traffic signals at major intersections will know when these vehicles are approaching, according to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach.
Officials say the technology gives emergency vehicles the green light, while turning other lights at that intersection red.
“The sending unit onboard the vehicle tells the signal when the unit is approaching in time to change the lights. Once the emergency vehicle clears the intersection, the signals return to their normal cycles. The traffic signal preemption system is part of this year’s city budget,” the post states.
Including GPS service, equipment, maintenance and monitoring, the total annual cost of service is $60,000, officials say.
According to the post, the technology will be available on Kings Highway from Farrow Parkway to 82nd Avenue North. Other intersections on the system include most of Robert M. Grissom Parkway and Oak Street at Mr. Joe White Avenue.
