Man pleads guilty to burglarizing Little River restaurant, sentenced to eight years

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man pleaded guilty on Monday to burglarizing a former Little River restaurant in 2018.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 55-year-old Adam Pugh pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, a violent offense, before his trial began.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Pugh was arrested in June 2018 after burglarizing I-Noodle located in Little River, prosecutors said.
Police recovered DNA from the restaurant and linked it to Pugh, who confessed to the crime when confronted, according to the release.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.