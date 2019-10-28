Hundreds attend last service at Christ United building on Fantasy Way

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of people came to one of Myrtle Beach’s largest congregations on Sunday to say goodbye to the current location and close a chapter for the church.
But there’s a new home right around the corner for Christ United.
Nearly a year ago, Pastor Jeff Dunn submitted a letter to United Methodist Church leaders, requesting permission to leave the denomination following a month-long discussion amongst the fellowship.
At the time, Methodist church leaders from across the world were in debate regarding homosexuality and the denomination’s Book of Discipline.
The building on Fantasy Way belonged to the United Methodist Church and was put up for sale and sold to an unknown buyer.
Christ United said they attempted to purchase the current facility, but was unsuccessful.
On Sunday, members said there were a lot of emotions with saying goodbye to this church building but also much excitement.
The entire service message centered on a church being in the people and not in the building.
Sandra Newcome has been a member of Christ United for years and she’s leaving the United Methodists behind to follow her church body.
Right after the service, members traveled together to their new location at Socastee High School to say prayers.
Newcome said being in a school will help many.
“I know this is God’s perfect will because we’re gonna make a difference," she said. "We’re gonna pray for teachers, pray for the students and pray for this building that God and his Holy Spirit will come and touch hearts.”
Some members of the church will remain United Methodists and services will be held at a new location as well.
Christ United will begin their Sunday services at Socastee High School with one at 9 a.m. and another at 10:30 a.m.
