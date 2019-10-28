Horry County Sheriff’s Office to monitor sex offenders on Halloween

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Halloween is just days away and while the holiday is fun for most kids, potential dangers are lurking.
Before sending your kids door-to-door this holiday, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging both children and parents to be smart while staying safe.
Trick-or-treating can come with some scary unknowns, like who’s going to be behind the door your child knocks on. South Carolina authorities are reminding sex offenders they’re under a mandatory curfew Halloween night.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said the curfew will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween.
“What our officers are working on this week is making sure that offenders who come into the courthouse are indeed located and living where they say that they are living,” said Brooke Holden with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said there are nearly 570 registered sex offenders living in Horry County, the fifth-most in the state, and roughly 320 within the Myrtle Beach city limits. The sheriff’s office is responsible for managing, tracking, and verifying the hundreds of sex offenders in the county, using a tool called “OffenderWatch” to supervise registered sex offenders. It’s a database that officials encourage parents to use.
“Parents, guardians and other members in our community are able to locate and see exactly how far of a distance from their home or from a specific address that individuals who are registered as a sex offender are located within their community," said Holden.
The sheriff’s office said you can also sign up for free automatic e-mail notifications which will inform you of sex offenders within a specified radius of any address.
