FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather continues through Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we remain warm this week, we’re looking ahead to a big drop in temperatures for the weekend.
Warm, muggy, and scattered showers basically sums up the forecast this week. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of clouds around. The heavy rain sets up west of our area as we’re left with some scattered showers through mid-week.
Temperatures continue to climb into Halloween with 80° temperatures expected! By trick-or-treating time, temperatures will remain in the 70s with just a few showers around.
A strong cold front will move through on Friday with temperatures likely falling into the afternoon. This will set us up for a much colder weekend forecast. Afternoon highs climb to 66° Saturday, 60° Sunday. The mornings will turn chilly as we fall into the upper 40s through the weekend.
