FIRST ALERT: Patchy dense fog this morning, clear this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you are waking up this morning, we are dealing with reduced visibility, especially in Horry County. Many locations in Horry, Georgetown, Marion and Williamsburg Counties are seeing fog reducing visibility down to less than one mile.
As you prepare for the morning commute, plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes for that morning commute due to the foggy conditions. Eventually, fog will begin to lift out of our area by 7-8 AM this morning. Once it does so, temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s for today.
Our weather pattern will remain humid and unsettled for the rest of the work week. Rain chances will return along with the humidity for the middle and end of the work week before big changes arrive in the temperatures for the weekend.
Here’s a look at temperatures for the next several days, notice what Saturday and Sunday look like behind Friday’s cold front. Bring on the cooler weather!
