FIRST ALERT: Patchy dense fog this morning, clear this afternoon

FIRST ALERT: Patchy dense fog this morning, clear this afternoon
It's a patchy dense fog morning here along the Grand Strand. Take your time on your morning commute this morning. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | October 28, 2019 at 3:52 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 3:52 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you are waking up this morning, we are dealing with reduced visibility, especially in Horry County. Many locations in Horry, Georgetown, Marion and Williamsburg Counties are seeing fog reducing visibility down to less than one mile.

It's a patchy dense fog morning here along the Grand Strand. Take your time on your morning commute this morning.
It's a patchy dense fog morning here along the Grand Strand. Take your time on your morning commute this morning. (Source: WMBF)

As you prepare for the morning commute, plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes for that morning commute due to the foggy conditions. Eventually, fog will begin to lift out of our area by 7-8 AM this morning. Once it does so, temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s for today.

Once the fog clears out, we will be looking at partly cloudy skies for today.
Once the fog clears out, we will be looking at partly cloudy skies for today. (Source: WMBF)

Our weather pattern will remain humid and unsettled for the rest of the work week. Rain chances will return along with the humidity for the middle and end of the work week before big changes arrive in the temperatures for the weekend.

The rain chances return to the forecast for Tuesday-Friday.
The rain chances return to the forecast for Tuesday-Friday. (Source: WMBF)

Here’s a look at temperatures for the next several days, notice what Saturday and Sunday look like behind Friday’s cold front. Bring on the cooler weather!

We will remain mild and humid before big changes arrive for the weekend.
We will remain mild and humid before big changes arrive for the weekend. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.