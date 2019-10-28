Man wanted for armed robbery at Pee Dee Dollar General store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies in Darlington County are investigating an armed robbery Sunday night.
A news release from the DCSO states the incident happened at a Dollar General store, located at the intersection of Lamar Highway and Center Road.
Witnesses say a man wearing a mask entered the store around 9:50 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded money.
“The suspect’s direction or mode of travel is not known at this time because this Dollar General lacks outside video surveillance,” the release states.
