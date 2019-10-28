Deputies arrest, charge 2 men in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies arrested two men accused of shooting and killing another man back in August.
Keith Larry, 26, or Hartsville and Deonte Hamilton, 18, of Hartsville, are both charged with voluntary manslaughter in James Williams Jr.’s death on August 29 on Larry Drive.
WMBF News spoke with Williams’ father who said his son was an innocent bystander. He said his son was just hanging out on the porch when a fight between neighbors escalated and shots were fired.
Williams and a second person were shot. The second person had non-life-threatening injuries.
Larry and Hamilton were taken into custody last Wednesday and Thursday. Both have been denied bond and currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.