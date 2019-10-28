Coroner identifies victim in fire at Historic Badham House

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person who died in the fire that collapsed the Badham House Sunday morning.
Tonie Jackson, Jr., 29, was identified by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office. He is the son of Councilwoman Harriet Holman.
Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of Badham Drive in the St. George area at rough 5:14 a.m. and reported seeing the Badham House collapsed and engulfed in flames.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Couty EMS, and the St. George Police Department responded to the fire.
The Badham House was the home of Holman and her family. Holman, her husband Herman, and two family members were home at the time of the fire.
“Pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time,” Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said.
Councilwoman Holman was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated and released with minor injuries.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire.
An autopsy for Jackson is scheduled for Tuesday.
The county has asked that all condolences to and for Holman and the Holman family be sent to:
Councilwoman Holman & Family
C/O Dorchester County Council
201 Johnston Street
St. George, SC 29477
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.