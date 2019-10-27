One killed, two injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 378

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash in Florence County early Sunday morning.
According to Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 378 near Treehaven Rd. just south of Florence around 2:55 a.m.
Tidwell said a tractor-trailer was headed east on the highway when it collided with a car traveling on the wrong side of the road.
The driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the car were both taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. The passenger of the car died in the crash.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
