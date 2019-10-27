Man charge in 2016 Pure Ultra Club shooting set to go to trial this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the case of the man accused of injuring five people in a 2016 shooting at the Pure Ultra Club in downtown Myrtle Beach.
According to a trial roster, Cleavon Dantlzer is set to face a jury of his peers the week of Oct. 28. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 5, 2016. Five victims were treated for injuries. According to police, four of them were bystanders.
In the wake of the Pure Ultra Club shooting, the Myrtle Beach City Council required all bars and clubs in the area formerly known as the Superblock to close at 2 a.m.
That downtown area is currently being revamped as an arts and innovation district.
This week, the city council gave final approval to the sale of a building in that area which will house a microbrewery and an events space.
