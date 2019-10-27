Lyft program offers free rids to job interviews and first three weeks of employment

By WMBF News Staff | October 27, 2019 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 12:34 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lyft has started a new program offering free rides to and from job interviews.

According to information from Lyft, the Jobs Access Program will debut in 35 cities across the U.S. It will provide:

· Rides to/from job training programs

· Rides to/from job interviews

· Rides to/from the first three weeks of employment, until individuals receive their first paycheck and begin to pay for their own transportation

A study by Lyft found that 44 percent of rides start or end in low-income areas. It also showed Lyft passengers saved 178 million hours compared to other transportation modes.

“We are focused on communities that stand to benefit most from short-term transportation support, ranging from veterans to individuals with disabilities,” Lyft representatives stated.

The ride-sharing program partnered with 10 organizations to make the Jobs Access Program a reality.

