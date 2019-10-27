‘The good guys won’: Lawmakers praise Trump, military for raid that left IS leader dead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina’s U.S. representatives and senators took to social media Sunday to thank President Donald Trump and the nation’s military for a raid that killed the leader of the Islamic State group.
“The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a victory for the American people. Thank you President Trump. Thank you to our Special Forces who carried out the raid,” Congressman Tom Rice, who represents Horry County, posted to Facebook.
Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that “the best of America confronted the worst of mankind.”
“And the good guys won,” “Graham stated.
In a national address Sunday morning, Trump described a nighttime airborne raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, with American special operations forces flying over heavily militarized territory controlled by multiple nations and forces, according to the Associated Press.
The president provided graphic details of al-Baghdadi’s final moments as American forces pursued and cornered him and his children in a dead-end tunnel.
No U.S. troops were killed in the operation, Trump said.
As U.S. troops bore down on al-Baghdadi, he fled into a “dead-end” tunnel with three of his children, Trump said, and detonated a suicide vest.
“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said in a tweet he was “profoundly grateful” for the U.S. intelligence community and its troops for locating al-Baghdadi.
“The President’s sound decision making brought us one step closer to bringing justice to all who have been murdered by ISIS,” Scott tweeted.
