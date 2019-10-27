Former Socastee, Clemson star Hunter Renfrow scores first NFL career touchdown

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It wasn’t just any given Sunday for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
The former Socastee High and Clemson star scored his first NFL career touchdown when he broke a tackle and ran 65 yards into the endzone to give Oakland its first points against the Houston Texans.
Back in April Renfrow was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Raiders.
With Clemson, Renfrow had 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also was on two national title-winning teams as a member of the Tigers.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.