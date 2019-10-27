FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather pattern this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered rain chances are back in the forecast as you are waking up on this Sunday. It’s a mild start to the day with more clouds and scattered showers across our area.
Temperatures will remain warm today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and the humidity continuing. Today will not be washout and any showers or storms that develop will be quick-hitting and will pass through quickly. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a marginal risk for a strong storm or two but the better threat for severe weather is found to our northeast today.
Later tonight, a cold front will pass through our area but we will not see much of a change. The only change that comes from this will be some drier air to start the week. In return, we will keep Monday rain-free with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s once again.
The rest of the week looks to be a return to the humidity and daily rain chances as another system works in for Tuesday-Friday. Scattered showers and a few storms look likely Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday. By Halloween, the warm front will lift through causing warmer temperatures and more showers and storms. Here’s a look at the temperatures and daily rain chances for the new work week.
