Stark County mother allowed daughters to be sexually assaulted, prosecutor says

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother and an accused rapist are both in custody after the woman allegedly allowed the man to sexually assault her two daughters.
Marion Stang Jr., 64, and 27-year-old Sarena Hall were arrested on Thursday morning and booked at the Stark County Jail.
The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office told 19 News that Stang allegedly sexually abused Hall’s young daughters while she knowingly allowed him to have access to the children.
Court records show that Stang is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 1.
Hall is charged with endangering children, according to records from the Stark County Jail.
An initial court date is not listed.
