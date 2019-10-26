Robeson County checkpoints net dozens of charges, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Over 140 charges were filed against motorists who passed through checkpoints Friday night in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Some of the charges include drug and weapon offenses, driving while intoxicated, driving while license is revoked and no insurance.
“Thank you to all the passing residents that offered a word of encouragement to the law enforcement officers on scene last night and to those that personally spoke with me. Your recognition of our efforts to make Robeson County a safer place to travel and live are really appreciated,” Wilkins said.
Lumberton police, N.C. Highway Patrol and Parkton police assisted with the checkpoints.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.