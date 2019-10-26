Public Schools of Robeson County to add school resource officers

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – More school resource officers are coming to the Public Schools of Robeson County.
As part of the federal Sandy Hook Promise Program, the N.C. State Department of Public Instruction offered $33,333 in financial assistance per school resource officer, according to a Facebook post from the Public Schools of Robeson County.
The financial assistance was contingent on county government, county municipalities and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office agreement to pay a remaining total of $16,000 in funding.
“The Public Schools of Robeson County is pleased to announce that the municipalities of Lumberton, Pembroke, and St. Pauls are participating in the Grant Match Force Agreement to increase the number of Student Resource Officers in their area schools to continue keeping our students safe,” the post states.
