Police: Man facing attempted murder charges after firing into occupied vehicle

HARTVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after allegedly firing into an occupied vehicle last week in Hartville, according to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville police.
Blair identified the suspect as Deonte Frankwon Hamilton. He added the shooting happened on Oct. 14.
Online records show Hamilton was booked in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday morning and charged with four counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and discharging firearms into a dwelling.
No additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
A judge denied bond on Hamilton’s charges.
