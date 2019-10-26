Myrtle Beach Historic District receives national designation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Register of Historic Places has officially placed Myrtle Beach’s Historic District on its list.
The Historic District includes Myrtle Beach’s original downtown area and has boundaries along 8th and 9th Avenues North, Main Street, Broadway Street, North Oak Street and North Kings Highway.
“The district illustrates the changes in the city’s economic status from the throes of the Great Depression to the boom of the post-World War II period,” the city of Myrtle Beach stated.
The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of historic properties worthy of preservation.
The designation allows contributing buildings to utilize state and federal tax credits.
The city also said it is a giant step in implementing the downtown revitalization project.
Myrtle Beach has several other National Register listings, including the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, Pine Lakes International Country Club and the Myrtle Heights-Oak Park Historic District.
