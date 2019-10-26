Man impersonating NC trooper pulls over car, sheriff’s office says

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a case where a person is accused of impersonating a law enforcement official.
On October 24 at 5:20 a.m., a female driver was stopped on US 17 Highway in Bridgeton by a white male individual driving a older-model light color Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle had police lights and the person verbally abused the female driver before making advances towards her, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect identified himself as Sgt. Sampson with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and was dressed in law enforcement gear.
The suspect is described as a white male in his sixties, wearing a gray baseball cap, camouflage shirt, and blue jeans, and scruffy chin hair. The suspect advised his wife was a trooper as well.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes wants citizens of Craven County to stay vigilant and says if you think you are being pulled over by someone impersonating law enforcement in an unmarked vehicle, you don’t have to stop immediately. He says you should slow down and turn your hazard lights on, then use your cell phone to dial 911, and tell them your location. If it’s a real officer, the dispatcher will confirm it for you and if it’s not, they will send help.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. You can call Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141 to remain anonymous.
