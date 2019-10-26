Man impersonating NC trooper pulls over car, sheriff’s office says

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes wants citizens of Craven County to stay vigilant and says if you think you are being pulled over by someone impersonating law enforcement in an unmarked vehicle, you don’t have to stop immediately. He says you should slow down and turn your hazard lights on, then use your cell phone to dial 911, and tell them your location. If it’s a real officer, the dispatcher will confirm it for you and if it’s not, they will send help.