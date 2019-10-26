District: Greenville County, SC elementary students get book with code that leads to sexualized images

"I saddened by this news and I was completely unaware of this. The original publication originally linked the QR code images directly to my website. A year later, my website was hacked, I had to shut down my website and host it at a different server and the QR codes no longer worked for a few years. A few years ago I replanted the images in a pubic image sharing site, imgur, for the Korean edition and they worked, but since then I had not looked and was unaware of the changing of the links. What originally started out as what was supposed to be a fun interactive experience has apparently turned into a debacle. I, as well as my publisher, of course, would never condone such a thing. I have contacted the publisher in hopes to immediately rectify the matter and I apologize any harm it has caused."