District: Greenville County, SC elementary students get book with code that leads to sexualized images

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Some elementary students in Greenville County received a book Thursday that had a QR code embedded it in that led to an adult website that had bad language and sexualized images, according to Beth Brotherton, Greenville County Schools spokeswoman.
Brotherton said Rudolph Gordon Elementary School sent home approximately 25 books, which were a gift from a community organization to first-grade students.
The book, “Are We There Yet?” by Dan Santat is about a family road trip and is sold by a major retailer.
The book had been previewed and approved by school staff before delivery, Brotherton said.
"While the content is appropriate, unfortunately, there is a QR code embedded in the book that leads to an adult website, Brotherton said. "The site does not contain nudity but does include bad language and sexualized images. The destination of the QR code was brought to the school’s attention by a parent. "
Santat, the book's author, released the following statement to WYFF News 4 about the issue:
"I saddened by this news and I was completely unaware of this. The original publication originally linked the QR code images directly to my website. A year later, my website was hacked, I had to shut down my website and host it at a different server and the QR codes no longer worked for a few years. A few years ago I replanted the images in a pubic image sharing site, imgur, for the Korean edition and they worked, but since then I had not looked and was unaware of the changing of the links. What originally started out as what was supposed to be a fun interactive experience has apparently turned into a debacle. I, as well as my publisher, of course, would never condone such a thing. I have contacted the publisher in hopes to immediately rectify the matter and I apologize any harm it has caused."
A QR code is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares, typically used for storing URLs or other information for reading by the camera on a smartphone.
Brotherton said the school sent a letter apologizing to affected families and is in the process of collecting the books.
Administrators have contacted both the community group that made the donation and the retailer that sold the book, Brotherton said.
She said the QR code was not visible during the book preview process.
