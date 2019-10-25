WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Columbia to speak at criminal justice forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Donald Trump is in Columbia to discuss criminal justice reform.
The president will speak at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum hosted by Benedict College, where many Democratic presidential hopefuls will speak this weekend.
The president will speak at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum hosted by Benedict College, where many Democratic presidential hopefuls will speak this weekend.
During his visit, the president will receive the Bipartisan Justice Award for his efforts to pass the First Step Act in 2018.
The First Step Act reduced mandatory minimums and freed thousands of people from federal prison who had been incarcerated for non-violent drug offenses.
In fact, the name of the forum in Columbia draws inspiration from that act. It seeks to find what the president, and presidential candidates, believe the next step is in criminal justice reform.
The president will speak today, and Democratic candidates will speak over the weekend.
