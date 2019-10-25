TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 vehicle crash blocks all lanes on Socastee Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving two vehicles has blocked all lanes on Socastee Boulevard.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Friday near Jennifer Lane, which is close to Socastee Elementary School.
Crews arrived to find a Mister Sparky van on its roof and the front of a minivan crushed.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said there were two patients, but neither was taken to the hospital.
It’s not clear how long Socastee Boulevard will shut down.
Troopers are investigating what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.