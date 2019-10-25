‘There’s help out there’: Task force plans two rallies to fight human trafficking

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – S.C. Coastal Region Human Trafficking task force will be holding two rallies on the same day in November to help fight human trafficking.
A planning event was held to discuss the new campaign to “Canvas the Coast” with flyers to make people aware of the issue.
Lt. Sherri Smith with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said openly visible human trafficking posters provide awareness and remind businesses to be aware of the crime.
“We just want to get the word out there. We want people to know that if a victim comes into their establishment that they are not gonna stand for human trafficking and there’s help out there for them,” Smith said.
The two rallies will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 9. They will be at the Broadway at the Beach parking lot at 21st Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway. The other will be at the Pawleys Island Community church parking lot.
