Suspect Search: One suspect claims the victim gave her husband a sexually transmitted disease

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police need the community’s help tracking down one suspect wanted for harassment and the other is accused of shoplifting.
Horry County police are trying to find Theresa A. Thompson.
Officers responded in September to Satelite Circle in Conway regarding a harassment complaint.
Thompson accused the victim of giving her husband a sexually transmitted disease. The victim also said Thompson sent a text from an unknown number threatening to beat her up when she sees her.
The victim said Thompson continues to harass and threaten her.
Thompson is charged with harassment in the second degree. She’s 24 years old and has a last known address of Green Village Road in Little River.
Horry County Police are also looking for April Lynn Forbes.
Earlier this month, officers responded to the Dollar General at 3220 Highway 378 in Conway in reference to a shoplifting incident.
The victim said she watched Forbes put several food items inside her purse then try to leave the store.
Employees said they approached Forbes and her daughter and were able to retrieve the items from Forbes’ purse.
Forbes and her daughter then got into a vehicle and left.
The victim was able to provide the South Carolina license plate number that was on the vehicle she left in.
The incident was also caught on surveillance video. Employees were familiar with the suspect and were able to provide her name. Store employees want to pursue criminal charges against Forbes.
She’s charged with shoplifting $2,000 or less. She’s 55 years old with a last known address of Ford Taylor Road in Conway.
