Surfside Beach police arrest man for allegedly filming sexual acts without consent

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested this week and charged with voyeurism for allegedly filming sexual acts.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 59-year-old Donald Kenneth Lamontagne was booked just before 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22. He was released shortly after 3:30 p.m. that same day on a $3,000 bond.
According to a report from the Surfside Beach Police Department, officers met with the victim in August, who accused the suspect of recording sexual acts without her consent in December 2018 and January of this year.
Lamontagne then allegedly sent the videos to another person.
